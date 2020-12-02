CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported a total of 33 new positive COVID-1 cases over the past week.
From Tuesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 29, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district was that 22 students and 11 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release distributed Tuesday afternoon.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Afflerbach Elementary
• Alta Vista Elementary
• Baggs Elementary
• Central High
• East High
• Freedom Elementary
• Jessup Elementary
• Goins Elementary
• Hobbs Elementary
• McCormick Junior High
• Meadowlark Elementary
• Rossman Elementary
• Saddle Ridge Elementary
• South High
• Sunrise Elementary
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.