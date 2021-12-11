...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range Foothills, and
central Laramie County including the cities of Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Students and parents walk to class at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday in McDonough, Ga. Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. Brynn Anderson
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Thursday that from Dec. 3-9, the district was notified 29 students and five staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
These individuals were at the following locations: Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Davis Elementary, Deming/Miller Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Gilchrist Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary and Saddle Ridge Elementary.
Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.