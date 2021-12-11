Virus Outbreak Schools

Students and parents walk to class at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday in McDonough, Ga. Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. Brynn Anderson

 Brynn Anderson/

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Thursday that from Dec. 3-9, the district was notified 29 students and five staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.

These individuals were at the following locations: Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Davis Elementary, Deming/Miller Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Gilchrist Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary and Saddle Ridge Elementary.

Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus