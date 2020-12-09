CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 40 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past few days.
From Friday through Monday, the district was notified that 22 students and 18 staff members tested positive for the virus.
These individuals were at the following locations:
- Administration Building
- Afflerbach Elementary
- Alta Vista Elementary
- Baggs Elementary
- Carey Junior High
- Central High
- Cole Elementary
- East High
- Fairview-Lebhart Elementary
- Freedom Elementary
- Gilchrist Elementary
- Henderson Elementary
- Johnson Junior High
- McCormick Junior High
- Meadowlark Elementary
- South High
- Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.