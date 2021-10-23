Students and parents walk to class at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday in McDonough, Ga. Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. Brynn Anderson
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Friday that from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21, the district was notified 35 students and seven staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
These individuals were at the following locations:
Administration Building, Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Carey Junior High, Cheyenne Virtual School, Clawson-Willadsen Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Transportation and Triumph High.
Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.