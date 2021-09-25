...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...
310 AND SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Friday that from Friday, Sept. 17, through Thursday, Sept. 23, the district was notified 39 students and six staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
These people were at the following locations: Administration Building, Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Arp Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cheyenne Virtual School, Davis Elementary, East High, Freedom Elementary, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Johnson Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High and Sunrise Elementary.
Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.