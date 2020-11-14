CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Friday that 29 students and 18 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the last several days.
According to a news release, these individuals were at the following locations:
- Alta Vista Elementary
- Baggs Elementary
- Central High
- Davis Elementary
- East High
- Goins Elementary
- Hebard Elementary
- Johnson Junior High
- McCormick Junior High
- Meadowlark Elementary
- Pioneer Park Elementary
- Prairie Wind Elementary
- South High
- Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a healthcare provider for assistance. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.