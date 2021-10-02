Emily Goss goes over school work at the kitchen table with her five-year-old son inside their Monroe, N.C., home on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The Goss’ have decided to homeschool Berkeley after the Union County school district chose not to implement a mask mandate for children. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Friday that from Friday, Sept. 24, through Thursday, Sept. 30, the district was notified 41 students and eight staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
These individuals were at the following locations: Alta Vista Elementary, Arp Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, East High, Educational Annex, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High and Sunrise Elementary.
Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.