CHEYENNE – The number of positive COVID-19 cases is on the rise within Laramie County School District 1.
As of Monday morning, Wyoming’s largest K-12 school district said in a news release that one district official, one student at Central High School, one student at South High School and two students at East High School had tested positive.
That brings the district's tally of positive cases among students and staff to 14 – two of which were reported Friday at Central High School – since schools reopened for in-person learning in August.
It is not yet known how many students or staff members will be required to quarantine as a result of Monday’s five positive cases. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is still conducting its contact-tracing investigation and will notify those who are required to quarantine for 14 days.
Last month, state health officials issued new guidance that says only those people who were not wearing masks when they interacted with an infected individual must quarantine. LCSD1 students and staff are required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.