Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, WEST WINDS 30 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. FOR THE HIGH WIND WATCH, WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY COUNTY INCLUDING CHEYENNE. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE HIGH WIND WATCH, FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE A HIGH RISK FOR VEHICLE BLOW OVERS, ESPECIALLY ALONG INTERSTATE 25 AND INTERSTATE 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&