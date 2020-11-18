CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has identified 51 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since Friday.
According to a Tuesday news release, 30 students and 21 staff members tested positive.
These individuals were at the following locations:
- Afflerbach Elementary
- Alta Vista Elementary
- Arp Elementary
- Central High
- Cole Elementary
- Davis Elementary
- East High
- Fairview Elementary
- Goins Elementary
- Johnson Junior High
- Pioneer Park Elementary
- Saddle Ridge Elementary
- South High
- Sunrise Elementary
- Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a healthcare provider for assistance. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.