CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 51 new positive COVID-19 cases, according to a news release the district issued Friday.
From Tuesday through Thursday, the district was notified that 44 students and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Administration Building
• Afflerbach Elementary
• Bain Elementary
• Carey Junior High
• Central High
• East High
• Freedom Elementary
• Johnson Junior High
• Meadowlark Elementary
• McCormick Junior High
• South High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.