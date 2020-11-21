CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since Tuesday.
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that 35 students and 17 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
- Afflerbach Elementary
- Arp Elementary
- Bain Elementary
- Carey Junior High
- Central High
- Cole Elementary
- Dildine Elementary
- East High
- Goins Elementary
- Hebard Elementary
- Hobbs Elementary
- Johnson Junior High
- Miller Elementary
- Rossman Elementary
- South High and Sunrise Elementary
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.