CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Friday that from Friday, Oct. 1, through Thursday, Oct. 7, the district was notified 43 students and 14 staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
These individuals were at the following locations: Anderson Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Bain Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Deming/Miller Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Educational Annex, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Triumph High.
Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.