The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
South Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 830 PM MDT.
* At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, Burns and Hillsdale.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 367 and 383.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LCSD1 reports 57 positive COVID-19 test results in past week
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Friday that from Friday, Aug. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 2, the district was notified 57 students and nine staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
There have also been 536 new quarantines mandated for students and staff throughout the district during that period of time.
These individuals were at the following locations: Afflerbach Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Bain Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, East High, Fairview-Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary and South High.
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.