CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Friday that from Friday, Aug. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 2, the district was notified 57 students and nine staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.

There have also been 536 new quarantines mandated for students and staff throughout the district during that period of time.

These individuals were at the following locations: Afflerbach Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Bain Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, East High, Fairview-Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary and South High.

Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.

