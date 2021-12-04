Virus Outbreak Schools

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Thursday that from Nov. 19 through Dec. 2, the district was notified 51 students and eight staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.

These individuals were at the following locations: Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and the LCSD1 Transportation Department.

Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.

