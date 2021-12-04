...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East
Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Shirley
Basin, Central Carbon County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Thursday that from Nov. 19 through Dec. 2, the district was notified 51 students and eight staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
These individuals were at the following locations: Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and the LCSD1 Transportation Department.
Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.