CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Thursday that from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4, the district was notified 56 students and six staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
These individuals were at the following locations: Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Bain Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cheyenne Virtual School, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Freedom Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary and South High.
Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.