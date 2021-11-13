...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60
MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning until 8 PM MST this evening. High Wind
Watch from 8 AM until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Thursday that from Nov. 5 through Nov. 11, the district was notified 59 students and seven staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
These individuals were at the following locations: Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Bain Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Deming/Miller Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Nutrition Services, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary, Transportation Department and Triumph High.
Those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone feels ill or exhibits any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.