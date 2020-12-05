CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has identified 85 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past week.
From Monday through Thursday, the district was notified that 58 students and 27 staff members tested positive for the virus.
These individuals were at the following locations:
- Administration Building
- Afflerbach Elementary
- Alta Vista Elementary
- Anderson Elementary
- Arp Elementary
- Carey Junior High
- Central High
- Cole Elementary
- Deming/Miller Elementary
- East High, Educational Annex
- Fairview/Lebhart Elementary
- Freedom Elementary
- Goins Elementary
- Henderson Elementary
- McCormick Junior High
- Meadowlark Elementary
- Prairie Wind Elementary
- South High
- Sunrise Elementary
- Triumph High School
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.