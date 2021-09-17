...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY
SATURDAY EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
310 AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported Friday that from Friday, Sept. 10, through Thursday, Sept. 16, 81 students and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations: Administration Building, Anderson Elementary, Afflerbach Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Cheyenne Virtual School, Central High, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Triumph High.
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.