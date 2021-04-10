CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to a news release.
From Friday, March 26, through Thursday, April 8, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that seven students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Central High
• Fairview/Lebhart Elementary
• Johnson Junior High
• Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.