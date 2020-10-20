CHEYENNE – The number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff in Laramie County School District 1 keeps climbing, according a news release the district sent out Tuesday.
Five new cases reported in the last few days brings the district’s tally of positive COVID-19 to 35 since school reopened for in-person learning two months ago.
On Saturday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that one staff member at McCormick Junior High and one staff member at East High had tested positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday, one Freedom Elementary student tested positive. On Monday, one Central High student and one district employee who works in the Administration Building tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with any of the infected individuals will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the city-county health department.