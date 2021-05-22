CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported five new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
From Friday, May 14, through Thursday, May 20, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that four students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Arp Elementary
• Carey Junior High
• Central High
• Saddle Ridge Elementary
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps. Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.