CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has identified seven new positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff over the past week.
From Friday, Feb. 12, through Thursday, Feb. 18, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that five students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Anderson Elementary
• Arp Elementary
• Central High
• Henderson Elementary
• McCormick Junior High
• Sunrise Elementary
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps. Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.