CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported six new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a news release distributed Thursday morning.
That brings the district’s number of total cases up to 25 since school reopened for in-person instruction in late August, according to district spokeswoman Mary Quast.
On Monday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that a staff member at Central High had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, two students at Central High, two students at East High and one South High staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
These case are in addition to others announced earlier in the week, Quast said. On Monday, the district announced that one student at Centra, one at South, two at East and a district staffer who travels to multiple schools recently tested positive.
The health department is in the process of contact tracing these latest cases. People who are identified to have had direct contact with any of the positive individuals will receive guidance regarding next steps.