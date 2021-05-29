CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported six new cases of COVID-19 among students in the past week, and no new cases among staff.
From Friday, May 21, through Thursday, May 27, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that six students tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Carey Junior High
• Central High
• Davis Elementary
• East High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps. Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.