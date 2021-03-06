CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has identified three new positive cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
From Friday, Feb. 26, through Thursday, March 4, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that three students tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Carey Junior High
• Central High
• McCormick Junior High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.