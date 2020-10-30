CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 employees now have the option to partake in random COVID-19 testing.
“This is just an opportunity for people if they feel like they want to opt into it to find out if they have (COVID-19),” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said Thursday afternoon. “The district’s not pressuring anybody one way or another.”
Gov. Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow first announced plans to unroll a surveillance testing program of public school employees in August. LCSD1, which has reported 61 positive cases among students and staff as of Tuesday, was one of 23 school districts to opt into the testing program. Laramie County School District 2 opted out.
Wyoming has seen a spike in cases over the past few weeks. Laramie County currently has 624 active cases, including 41 new active cases reported Thursday afternoon. Four weeks ago, that total was 95.
This week, the Wyoming Department of Health finalized its partnership with testing companies Vault- Health and Curative to offer surveillance testing to school district employees. LCSD1 will randomly test 20% of employees who opt into the proactive testing program every two weeks.
Both companies will use Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing methods and will return results to employees within 24 to 48 hours. The district will be notified of any positive results, and it will work with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to conduct contact tracing and inform those affected if they need to quarantine.
Testing is entirely free for employees and is being funded with money the state received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Patients who use Curative’s testing services will receive results via email or text. Vault patients will receive results via email, according to a memo released by the health department. Additionally, patients who use Curative will be tested in person. Patients who use Vault will have providers supervise the test collection over Zoom, and individuals can order a test kit to their home and schedule an appointment with a provider.
Brown said it’s not yet clear how many employees will choose to be a part of the program because the district just announced it this week.
Elder care facilities across the state, the University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College have already started their surveillance testing programs, which are designed to detect cases of the virus, especially among individuals who might not show any obvious symptoms of infection.
“This is important for a couple of reasons,” Gordon said at an August news conference in which he outlined the reasoning behind the testing program. “One, obviously we want to monitor what’s going on with the infection rate, and then, more appropriately, we also want to ensure that teachers know they have access to (testing) and feel comfortable coming back to school.”
In addition to unrolling surveillance testing, LCSD1 also requires that all students and staff wear masks whenever social distancing is not possible. These are all measures designed to mitigate the spread of the virus, but are not guaranteed to stop it altogether.
“I don’t have the ability to make it any other way,” said Brown, who emphasized his desire to keep schools open for in-person learning, which is ultimately dependent on how many cases are reported in schools. “We’ll do the best job we can to work with county health and make the best decision for each one of our schools.”
Further information about the school surveillance testing program can be found at https://bit.ly/3mwPgry.