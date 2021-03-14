CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials remind students, staff and parents that even though Wyoming public health orders are set to change on Tuesday, safety protocols at K-12 schools will remain the same.
While the statewide mask requirement will be lifted, in accordance with the updated public health orders, the face covering protocol will remain in place in K-12 schools. This is being done as a precaution to ensure that classroom learning and all student activities can continue to occur safely.
To view the public health orders, go online to https://governor.wyo.gov.
Additionally, based on current trends and adjustments to the statewide health orders, LCSD1 will begin easing up several COVID-19 protocols. These changes will take place beginning April 5 as students and staff return from spring break.
Student temperature checks and COVID-19 screenings will no longer be required. Per the CDC guidelines, parents should conduct the screenings at home and keep the student home if he/she demonstrates symptoms.
Staff will no longer be screened for COVID-19 or temperature checked daily. If they are sick, they should stay home.
Public access to school buildings will remain through the main office during regular hours, unless it is for a scheduled meeting.
Breakfast/lunch processes will remain the same. The district cannot reach the new maximum without jeopardizing the potential of quarantining large numbers of students due to masks having to be removed.
Hand hygiene will be a continued focus.
Desks will continue to be sanitized each time occupancy changes. If a student remains at the desk all day, it is not necessary to sanitize during the day. Custodial staff will disinfect/sanitize when the room is cleaned.
Junior high and high school athletes will still need to screen daily per the WHSAA website.
Transportation protocols will remain the same.
Outside entities will be allowed to go through the facility usage process and access facilities for travel teams. Sponsors/coaches will be asked to observe LCSD1 standard protocols.