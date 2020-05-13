First off, I would like to say I know everyone has been affected by the pandemic. It's been life-altering.
With that said, I think students who had their learning routines affected and disrupted with the school closures will no doubt suffer some sort of learning loss and setbacks. It's been labeled as the "COVID slide," where a child suffers learning losses due to the closing of schools. It's similar to the learning losses a child suffers in the summertime, but a bit worse because of the mental stress the pandemic has caused.
Sure, the virtual learning/schooling is better than nothing, but it's not the same. I have kids myself, and I have seen that kids don't seem too invested into the virtual schooling, and I'm pretty sure my kids aren't the only ones who feel that.
It's tough to gain long-term knowledge from it. It's not the same as having the teacher close to the student, face-to-face in the classroom. I don't blame the teachers. They are trying their hardest, and it's tough on them, too. I don't blame the district, because no one could have predicted at the beginning of the school year a pandemic would disrupt things.
By the time students return to a classroom, they will have essentially an almost five-and-a-half month long summer, so there is a high chance of students suffering a significant amount of learning loss from what they gained over the past school year.
So, I think it would be in the best interest of students, especially grade-school level students, if school was started in the first or second week of August. I think starting early can help wake the students' brains up from a long summer, and those early weeks in August, teachers can go through a review or refresher process for students of materials from the end of the 2019-20 year.
Like I said previously, the school district had no control of the pandemic closing schools, but they can help students by starting the 2020-21 school year early.