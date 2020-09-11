CHEYENNE – About two weeks into the start of the 2020-21 school year, the superintendent of Laramie County School District 1 said no COVID-19 cases among students and staff have been brought to his attention, so far.
“I’m not going to say that we haven’t (had any positive cases), but I’m not aware of any,” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said Thursday.
Brown noted local schools are “a microcosm of the community,” meaning there is always a risk of COVID-19 cases popping up. But, so far, he said things have gone fairly smoothly in Wyoming’s largest school district.
“Our students have been really good about trying to socially distance and, when they can’t socially distance, wearing their masks,” Brown said. “Our staff has been really good about following all our protocols.”
Since the first day of school Aug. 31, the district has been conducting temperature checks of students as a precautionary measure, along with required social distancing and mask wearing. School paraprofessionals have also been sanitizing tables, chairs and other surfaces throughout school days.
Though LCSD1 students and staff have avoided any known spread of COVID-19 so far, the virus has started to show up in other Wyoming schools. The University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College have reported several COVID-19 cases in recent days, and public schools in Cody and Torrington have also detected positive cases among a few students.