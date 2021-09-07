CHEYENNE – As COVID-19 cases and mass quarantines continue to rise throughout Laramie County School District 1, the Board of Trustees announced it will hold a special virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to address current health and safety protocols.
The legal notice for the meeting states that LCSD1 will be considering "adding an addendum to the Smart Start Plan approved by Wyoming Department of Education, referencing mask protocols."
The announcement was made Tuesday evening, after the Labor Day weekend and the two-week check-in point LCSD1 leaders set for themselves as part of district COVID-19 guidelines.
A letter sent to parents Friday by LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo contained no mention of the meeting or any change to protocols. The letter updated families on the current COVID-19 cases in the school district, as well as the county, and encouraged parents to continue following the “Big 4.”
The protocols still in place include:
- If you feel sick or have symptoms, stay home and contact your health care provider.
- Wash or sanitize your hands frequently.
- Social distance when possible.
- Face masks are highly recommended when you are indoors in common areas and cannot social distance.
These protocols have been in place since the previous school year, except instead of a mask requirement, which the district had in place for the 2020-21 school year, it has only been a recommendation so far this year. This gives school officials almost no authority to enforce mask wearing on district property, and puts the responsibility in the hands of parents.
Although the protocols have not changed, the number of COVID-19 cases impacting students and pulling them out of in-person learning has. As of Tuesday, 162 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 18, and 910 have been quarantined.
The only official action the administration currently has the authority to take is quarantining those who don't follow the recommendations. LCSD1 is required by the state health department and state legislation to quarantine any student or faculty member without a mask who was within 3 feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re following health protocols that are required by the state,” Crespo said. “Quarantining is not a debatable discussion.”
Due to this requirement and a high percentage of unmasked students attending school, LCSD1 is seeing the highest number of quarantine mandates recorded since the pandemic began.
Crespo told parents in the letter, if they do not want their children to be quarantined, then they should have them wear a mask.
“If the protocols haven’t changed and the expectations haven’t changed, but the follow-through has,” she said on Monday, “then there is still a result.”
Although following health and safety protocols is encouraged, some members of the community are still asking school officials why those expectations haven’t turned into requirements with the recent rise in cases.
Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman sent a letter last week to the superintendents and Boards of Trustees in LCSD1 and LCSD2 in response to this rise. He urged the “adoption of current CDC and (American Academy of Pediatrics) recommendations for COVID-19 mitigation in the schools.”
He works with the district regularly to advise protocols for the health and safety of families in the county, and he said he believes these “simple measures,” such as masking through all grades, K-12, will help keep schools open for the entire academic year.
Crespo said the school district is receiving hundreds of emails on the topic of masks, and it isn’t as straightforward as it seems.
She said school administrators are in unprecedented times, because they are not medical professionals and have never been given the responsibility of creating regulations for the community. The governor, state legislators, City Council members and the health department have been the original mandating authorities.
Now, it is falling on the school board and superintendents.
Crespo said without those departments and officials taking responsibility for creating mandates, it makes it more complicated for the board and other school district leaders to enforce decisions.
She said they are struggling with a balance of power, similar to other counties across the state. If the administration moves forward with a mask mandate, or any other kind of authoritative action, she said it can quickly become something much larger than it was intended.
“How do you do that and don’t end up on a slippery slope with other decisions moving forward?” she asked. “It’s not just the health order, right? It’s anything moving forward and understanding the intention.”
In order to carry out those conversations and focus on the boundaries of their authority, Crespo said state legal representatives have even stepped in to navigate discussions.
She said it’s even more difficult because her focus is on making the right decision for the community, but there’s no time for debate, and decisions are imminent.
“My number one goal any day that I wake up to be a superintendent is to make sure of two things,” she said. “That our students are as safe and secure as absolutely possible under the circumstances, and that they have every opportunity to experience their highest potential every single day in school.”