Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 530 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Albin, or 31 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Albin around 545 PM MDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. && HAIL...1.50IN; WIND...60MPH