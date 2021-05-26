CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, June 1, with a few exceptions, face coverings will be strongly recommended, but not required for Laramie County School District 1 students and staff.
However, since the district’s Transportation Department remains under federal guidelines, students riding the bus are still be required to wear face coverings. Breakfast and lunch protocols will also remain the same through the end of the school year.
The district plans to approach summer school with these same guidelines unless health orders change, according to a news release.
LCSD1 will continue to follow guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health for K-12 schools. Protocols for the 2021-22 school year will be determined based on the most current health orders at the time.