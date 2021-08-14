CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 continues to weigh its decision about masking for teachers, staff and students, Superintendent Margaret Crespo said Friday.
The district plans to make an official announcement regarding masking on Friday, Aug. 20, just before the Aug. 23 start of the school year.
Still, masks would be just one part of a larger strategy by the district to maintain in-person learning, which also focuses on social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing, staying home when sick and encouraging vaccination against COVID-19, when possible.
“We know that we have a great plan that will keep our kids in school, and making sure that we’re following what those guidelines are, recommended from medical professionals and the officials, will guide our work moving forward,” Crespo said.
School district leaders have a weekly call with local health officials, and that information is then relayed to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, the superintendent said. They’ve seen COVID-19 case numbers rise in recent weeks, while the age of those infected and hospitalized falls. School officials must also take into consideration the increased transmissibility of the delta variant, Crespo said.
With more than 2,000 active cases on Friday, Wyoming reached a milestone not seen since mid-January, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health. Laramie County led the state with 434 active cases.
The New York Times reported Thursday that the country’s largest teachers’ union, the National Education Association, signaled its support for policies that would require teachers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.
Cheyenne Teachers Education Association President Amy Simpson said Friday that the group had no plan yet to recommend masking or vaccinations in schools, but that they were meeting with Crespo and the school district next week.
Amanda Turner, communications director for the Wyoming Education Association, said that group wasn’t prepared to make a statement, but that they planned to re-evaluate as school district plans were finalized – likely late next week.
Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman said the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department’s official recommendation is the same as those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which both recommend mask wearing indoors by people older than 2 when social distancing guidelines cannot be consistently maintained, especially for those who are unvaccinated. There is no COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under the age of 12.
Hartman said City-County Health has been working closely with the school district and that “they are weighing that recommendation.”
Whatever the school district decides, the health department will continue working with them to try and ensure a successful school year, he said.
Hartman said vaccination against COVID-19 was currently the health department’s primary recommendation. He acknowledged concern surrounding breakthrough cases, but said that number was a very small percentage among the total number of vaccinated individuals.
“We certainly think that as many teachers as possible and as many staff as possible should be vaccinated, regardless of what they decide to do with masks. That will also help assure a safe school year, with minimal disruptions,” Hartman said.