CHEYENNE – Effective immediately, Laramie County School District 1 will be working with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to conduct contact tracing for students or staff members who are engaged in district activities and test positive for COVID-19.
The district will follow contact tracing guidelines established by the Wyoming Department of Health for use in school districts, according to a news release. LCSD1’s goal is to keep schools open for in-person learning.
Due to the length of time students and teachers spend together in close proximity, schools are a high-risk environment for exposure. By using these guidelines, the district will identify individuals who are at risk of contracting the virus and send them home.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, contact tracing plays an important role in slowing the spread of the disease to prevent outbreaks and protect students, staff and teachers. For more information, visit the district website, www.laramie1.org and go to Featured Items, District Opening and COVID-19 Resources.