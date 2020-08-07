CHEYENNE – Beginning Monday, Aug. 10, due to the closure of West Allison Road, parents and students participating in the Laramie County School District 1 Youth Feeding Program may pick up food bags at two alternate sites.
Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The sites are as follows:
1. Across the street from Johnson Junior High in South High’s east parking lot; or
2. The southeast corner of Goins Elementary’s teachers parking lot.
Any youth, 18 or younger, is eligible for food bags at any location. Pick-up is being done using a walk-up or drive-through process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.
For more information, contact Adam Greenwood at 307-771-2628 or Carla Bankes at 307-771-2440.