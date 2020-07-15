CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s youth feeding program will not be distributing meals on Wednesday, July 22, due to the Cheyenne air show.
On Tuesday, Nutrition Services will distribute two breakfast/lunch combination bags. The program will continue to provide meals Monday through Friday until the end of July.
People may pick up food bags Monday-Friday at a variety of sites, which have been approved by the Wyoming Department of Education and the USDA.
Food bag pickup will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 14 at the following locations:
• Afflerbach – parent pickup lane on the south side of the school
• Alta Vista – northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue
• Anderson – end of the parent pickup lane on the south side of the school
• Arp – parent pickup lane on the west side of the school
• Baggs – bus lane on the west side of the school
• Cole – south of the school in corner of O’Neil Avenue and Eighth Avenue
• Dildine – northwest side of school on Polk Avenue
• Goins – parent pickup lane east of school
• Hebard – east of school on Pebrican Avenue
• Henderson – northeast side of school on Kelley Drive
• McCormick – bus lane on the east side of the school on Education Drive
• Rossman – parent pickup lane on the east side of the school
• Sunrise – parent pickup lane on the west side of the school
• Pioneer Park – south of the school in the cul-de-sac at the end of Talbot Court
Food bag pickup will be held from 11:30 a.m.-noon at the following locations:
• Fairview – north of school on 10th Street
• Johnson – bus lane on the southwest side of the school
Food bag pickup will be held from 12:15-12:45 p.m. at the following locations:
• Lebhart – northeast of school on Hanson Street
• South – east parking lot
Any youth 18 years of age or younger is eligible for food bags at any location. Pick up is being done using a walk-up or drive-through process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.