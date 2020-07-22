CHEYENNE – The ever-changing presence of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming is presenting challenges for school leaders tasked with reopening next month.
“It’s been very difficult to put together a plan because it is so fluid. We have to be nimble and flexible. As different things transpire, we have to adjust accordingly,” Jon Abrams, superintendent of Laramie County School District 2, said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday morning.
Abrams had previously stated that he envisioned this school year starting as close to normal as last year’s in the rural eastern Laramie County district. There’s still truth to that, but he and other district leaders are now working to offer a comprehensive distance learning option for families who decide they are not comfortable with in-person learning.
LCSD1, which has the largest student population in the state, has already announced the creation of Cheyenne Virtual School, which will serve K-12 students who are committed to longterm remote learning. The district has hired a new principal to run the virtual school and has also left several teaching positions vacant until it can assess demand.
The picture is different in LCSD2, which enrolled 1,026 students last year.
Although LCSD2 is a one-to-one district – meaning that every student already has access to an electronic learning device – Abrams said something like the Cheyenne Virtual School is not coming to LCSD2.
“We don’t have the capacity to create a virtual school. But what I do see is providing a classroom-based virtual education for the students within our district,” Abrams said. “If we have a student who wants a virtual option, we will provide that, and it will be with the staff we currently have.”
He added that students would be able to transfer to another district if their virtual learning needs are not being met in LCSD2, but those students would take the state’s per-pupil funding with them.
Earlier this summer, the district surveyed its 1,026 students and their families about reopening. Of the households that responded, 72% of parents said they wanted a traditional school experience; 20% wanted a combination of face-to-face and virtual learning; 4% wanted completely virtual learning; and 3% said they wanted something similar to last year’s remote learning plan.
Now, LCSD2 is sending out a detailed survey to learn more about virtual education practices.
“We’ll be reaching out to parents to find out which of those would prefer a distance learning option, and we’ll build the plan around those results,” Abrams said. “If there’s a few, it becomes much simpler. If we have a tremendous number of students who want to go that direction, we’re going to have to make some adjustments.”
LCSD2 transitioned to remote learning at the end of last school year – like nearly every district in the country – as part of a coordinated effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, which saw a case spike in Laramie County earlier this month. As of Tuesday evening, the virus has killed 25 Wyomingites and more than 143,000 Americans nationwide.
Both LCSD2 and LCSD1 started writing their reopening plans at the start of July, after the Wyoming Department of Education released guidance on how to safely reopen. The plans are due to the state by Aug. 3.
LCSD2 posted a version of its proposed reopening plan on its website earlier this month, but it’s already undergoing updates and revisions. The original plan, which Abrams cautioned could change at any moment based on information from health officials, said the district anticipated returning to the classroom “with heightened precaution.”
Some of those precautions include wearing masks on school buses and only serving pre-packaged foods. Masks, however, are not required in classrooms, per the district’s preliminary reopening plan, and social distancing within classrooms is “not required,” though “an effort should be made.” Building closures and participation in fall sports – which are scheduled to happen – will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
For now, those guidelines will remain in place for students who plan to attend school in person this fall, unless, of course, health officials release new guidance. Abrams said he and his staff should have more details about the reopening plan by next week, but if parents have questions, he encourages them to contact him directly.