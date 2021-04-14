CHEYENNE – Both of Laramie County’s school districts require students and staff to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.
But only one of them – Laramie County School District 2 – plans to ask for an exception.
Although Gov. Mark Gordon last month lifted the mask requirement in other public spaces, such as gyms, restaurants and theaters, his office has kept the mask mandate in place for public schools.
“With this approach, we can have graduations, proms and a great end to the school year by keeping schools open. Especially since our children will not have the chance to be vaccinated this spring,” Gordon explained at the time.
Since then, 10 of Wyoming’s 48 school districts have received a waiver from the mandate from the Wyoming Department of Health, but most of those have been lightly populated districts with extremely low COVID-19 case counts.
Jon Abrams, superintendent for LCSD2 – which serves the rural communities of Laramie County – said Wednesday that the district feels its case count is low enough to pursue a waiver.
“On Monday night, the (school) board made the decision to ask for the waiver, but they also made it clear that they’re asking for the waiver and that they want to be in the position to decide what guidelines they establish,” Abrams said. “They felt like it was a decision that could best be made by the local community. Once we get the waiver, we’ll meet again to decide what guidelines will be in place and what ones we’ll let go.”
The district will first submit the waiver to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. Once it’s approved at the local level, it will head to the state health department for a final answer.
Although Laramie County as a whole has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks – it had 88 active cases as of Wednesday – the vast majority have originated in Cheyenne. Last week, LCSD1 reported eight new cases among students and staff.
But those numbers haven’t stopped more than 1,100 people from signing an online petition asking the district to get the mask mandate waived.
“It is now time to put the power back into the hands of the people/parents,” reads the petition, which makes the point that all teachers in the state have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for many weeks.
That’s true, but it doesn’t mean everyone who is eligible has followed through with getting one. According to the district’s head nurse, Janet Farmer, roughly 60% of its roughly 2,000 employees chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the district’s vaccination events in February and March.
Vaccines not required
Moreover, neither eligible students nor staff in either LCSD1 or LCSD2 are required to get the vaccine at this point in time. Mandating students to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the way that Hepatitis B or Polio vaccines are mandated now would also require rules changes by the state health department. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommend that masks continue to be worn, both by those who have received the vaccine and those who haven’t.
Despite the growing number of signatures on the petition to waive the mask mandate, both district officials and local health officials said they don’t think lifting it is in the best interest of the nearly 14,000 students LCSD1 serves.
“If we were in one of the green spots in the state and didn’t have a lot of cases continually, we might be willing to ask for it,” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said, adding that he regularly defers to local health officers for guidance.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said waiving the mandate for LCSD1 doesn’t “make sense at this point.” In part, that’s because students who are wearing masks when exposed to an infected person don’t have to quarantine.
“We have not had to go in and quarantine entire classrooms, and that’s because kids are wearing masks,” Emmons said. “I’ve gotten requests from parents saying, ‘Please don’t remove the mask order. We feel like it’s working. Our kids are not complaining.’”