CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials said Thursday that an employee at Cheyenne's Lebhart Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
No information was available about the number of people – students and staff – who had direct contact with this individual. But they are at home while the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department conducts contact tracing, according to a news release from the district.
Parents are encouraged to watch students for possible symptoms and visit their health care provider, if necessary. Free COVID-19 testing is available through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.