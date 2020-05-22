In the first special session, the Legislature passed a bill shielding business owners against lawsuits due to COVID-19. Legislators in favor of the proposal repeatedly said the measure was essential to restoring business owners’ confidence in reopening.
What the legislators forgot is the customers’ loss of confidence in going into businesses, often now on the ropes financially, and doing what is really necessary to protect them.
The online readers poll from Sunday’s paper showed that 159 people are definitely unwilling to resume normal shopping, another 60 were unsure what to do and only 55 were certain they would take up normal activity. The legal shield passed by the Legislature will only reduce the customers’ sense of safety.
The statement by Sen. Tara Nethercott that says a business owner who is in good faith honoring and following best practices as advised by health orders is given full immunity is at best nebulous. Where are the orders? Have they been fully circulated for all to see? How do you prove the business was or was not “acting in good faith” or “following best practices”?
At the next special session, scheduled for late June, legislators should clearly spell out what is expected of the business owner. Referring to some rapidly written health order by a third party that is poorly circulated is not the answer for both the business or the customer.
Our legislators are currently being hypocritical. They are telling us it is safe for customers to help businesses reopen, but at the same time they want to take away any liability from businesses for COVID-19 lawsuits. Why are they anticipating lawsuits if it is safe for businesses to resume?
Any relief for businesses against COVID-19 lawsuits must be accompanied by a clearly written law requiring social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitizing furniture and equipment, and any other requirement that heath authorities advise. In sum, the Legislature should work to foster confidence by both business owners and customers.