At last report, 22 people have died in Wyoming from the COVID virus, and 50 people have died so far this year on Wyoming roads. And this year has the lowest highway deaths for this time of year in three years.
That tells me that Wyoming roads are twice as dangerous as the COVID virus, but no one is planning to close all roads in Wyoming, or even keep school buses off of them.
It doesn't matter how many people test positive for the virus. The vast majority of positive people have no symptoms of the disease, and they never do get it.
Probably at least half of those people who died on the highways were perfectly healthy, law-abiding people, just minding their own business when someone else made a mistake that killed them. Yet we don't close highways.
Let's put this virus reporting in perspective.