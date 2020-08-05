It's time to put the COVID-19 numbers in perspective.
We’ll skip past the infection rate, because Trump is correct when he says the rate increase is tied to the increased rate of testing. Simply put, we’re doing more testing, so we’re finding more infections. To be clear, the number is interesting, but it isn’t actionable.
We’ll also skip the numbers for long-term health impacts. Why? The data is still being gathered, and we are continuing to uncover new long-term impacts. Like the above, this is interesting, but not actionable.
So what should we look at?
First, the mortality rate. As of 7-29-20, the U.S .has seen 148,866 deaths (Source: https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/). The U.S. population is approximately 330,018,000 (Source: https://www.census.gov/popclock/). Using these numbers, we can see the death rate is approximately 0.045%, or about 45 people per 100,000.
As of the same date, Wyoming has had 26 deaths (Source: https://health.wyo.gov/). The Wyoming population is approximately 596,000 (Source: https://uspopulation2020.com/). So the death rate in Wyoming is approximately 0.004 %, or about 4 per 100,000.
Next we should look at the number of hospitalizations. Per the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/covidview/index.html): “The overall cumulative COVID-19 hospitalization rate is 120.9 per 100,000, with the highest rates in people aged 65 years and older (338.2 per 100,000) and 50-64 years (182.3 per 100,000). From June 20 to July 11, overall weekly hospitalization rates increased for three consecutive weeks.”
There isn’t room in a letter to the editor to do the numbers for the negative impacts of the COVID-19 restrictions, e.g. failed businesses, mental stress. The good news is that we each know how these restrictions have impacted us as individuals, so we can make decisions on what we know.
We have a risk-balancing problem – COVID-19 risks vs. the negative impacts of the restrictions.
I encourage you to do your own research and then let our elected leadership know what you desire.