CHEYENNE – Ahead of a Friday morning news conference with Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist, 21 county health officers from across the state of Wyoming wrote to the governor, asking him to implement a statewide mask mandate “with the hope of preventing more death and disease from COVID-19 among our Wyoming citizens.”
The letter, received by Gordon several days ago, says that “a statewide mandate sends a more powerful and effective message in a more timely manner,” and also has the support of the Wyoming Medical Society and the Wyoming Hospital Association.
Gordon and Harrist are set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. today – which can be streamed on the PBS Facebook and YouTube channels – though Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman said it’s unknown if the governor will announce a statewide mandate at that time.
Hartman said the county health officers had a very cordial Zoom call with Gordon and Harrist Thursday morning, where Gordon “listened carefully and seemed to take things to heart.”
Hartman stressed that the intent of the meeting was to offer the governor support in the difficult decisions ahead.
“The county health officers wrote this letter to support the governor, not criticize him. We want him to know that we’re behind him. If he chooses to go this direction, he’s got our support,” Hartman said.
The letter came as both cases and hospitalizations are surging in the state, with the health officers pointing out that the White House Task Force has placed Wyoming in the top 10 states for COVID-19 cases and recommended face masks. Wyoming had 8,767 active COVID-19 cases as of 3 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 754 active cases from the 9 a.m. Wednesday report.
Laramie County’s active cases sat at 1,405, second most in the state behind Natrona County’s 1,613.
Hospitalizations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reached an all-time high Thursday with 47 COVID-19 positive patients – a stark increase from the seven hospitalizations reported a month ago on Oct. 12.
Statewide hospitalizations follow that same trend, jumping from 54 on Oct. 12 to 192 on Thursday.
In the letter, the health officers wrote, “Our numbers have continued to increase as many have disregarded our recommendations. Education and encouragement alone have not achieved desired outcomes. Our health care resources are becoming critically strained, with hospitalizations and deaths increasing.”
If Gordon decides to pursue the county health officers’ request of a mandate, Wyoming will join 34 other states, as well as Washington, D.C., that have implemented statewide mask mandates to better control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“That’s the entire goal of all of this – to slow down the spread of the virus, keep businesses open, keep schools open, keep people out of the hospital and keep our communities healthy. We can’t lose sight of that,” Hartman said.
More than 100,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported daily nationwide for more than a week, with Thursday’s total of 152,000 new cases the first time the daily record had topped 150,000. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also set a new national record Thursday, climbing to 67,096, according to the Covid Tracking Project, as reported by The New York Times.