James England (Aug. 5 letter to the editor) purports to put the COVID-19 numbers “in perspective,” and he calculated the U.S. fatality rate to be only 0.045%. However, he used incorrect methodology and got the wrong answer.
He calculated fatality as a percentage of the total U.S. population, but it should be calculated only as a percentage of people who have the disease. Including the entire population gives an unrealistically low number.
The correct method is to calculate the percentage of deaths in people with the disease. According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has around 4.8 million positive COVID-19 tests, which is a rough indicator of the number of people with the disease. Related deaths are around 157,000, which gives the U.S. a fatality rate of around 3.3%.
This percentage may still seem small, but if the U.S. were to stop all containment efforts and “let nature take its course,” this could theoretically lead to more than 10 million deaths (3.3% of 330 million, the U.S. population). This is not something we will allow.
Fatality rates in various states:
- New York – 7.9% based on 418,000 cases and 33,000 deaths
- New Jersey – 8.7% based on 183,000 cases and 16,000 deaths
- California – 1.8% based on 527,000 cases and 9,700 deaths
- Wyoming – 0.9% based on 2,923 cases and 27 deaths
Mr. England also echoed the president’s claim that increased testing falsely inflates the number of reported infections. Although more testing does find more cases, focusing on this is misleading. We need more testing, not less.
A better indicator of viral spread is the percentage of tests that are positive, which is increasing generally in the country. Currently, about 10% of all COVID-19 tests in the U.S. are positive. In some states, this percentage is almost 25%. This indicates increasing spread, not an artificial number due to more testing.
Currently in Laramie County, the percentage of positive tests is 3.7%, which is favorable, but we cannot become complacent.
We invite Mr. England to visit us at the Laramie County Health Department to discuss this in more detail.