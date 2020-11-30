CHEYENNE – The Library Café reopened at 9 a.m. Monday, and will return to its previous operating hours of Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Out of an abundance of caution, Laramie County Library System temporarily closed The Library Café to ensure that all its employees were healthy before reopening.
Laramie County Library System remains dedicated to safely providing the community with access to materials, information and activities. It is open seven days a week, with access to nearly all of its services, including: the Computer Center; virtual events and crafts; curbside pick-up; checkout of library materials; Book Sale carts; reference services; notary services; and more. To check out the library’s hours and services, go online to LaramieCountyLibrary.org.
The library’s safety restrictions continue to ensure that no member of the public without an exempting medical condition has been in the building without a mask, nor have they been within 6 feet of any employee for more than 15 minutes. The restrictions put in place by the library since reopening in June have been working, and have been protecting visitors and employees, despite the increase in local COVID-19 cases.
The Laramie County Library Board of Directors and County Librarian Carey Hartmann will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and work in tandem with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to keep library employees and the public safe.