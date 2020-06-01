CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System invites the community to participate in its new virtual Summer Reading Challenge, "Imagine Your Story," which will take place solely online in an effort to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Registration for the Summer Reading Challenge 2020 began Monday at https://lclsonline.org/summer-reading-celebration/ and is open to individuals of all ages. The challenge is free and does not require a library card to participate. Those who wish to register but do not have access to the internet should call 307-634-3561 for assistance.
In this year’s challenge, for every five books, days or hours participants read, they will earn tickets to enter into drawings. Winners of the ticket drawings will be announced the first week of September.
Every person who completes the challenge by reading 25 books, days or hours will receive a completion prize for their hard reading work. Children and teens 18 and under will receive a book thanks to the generous donation from RE/MAX Capitol Properties. Adults will receive a notebook along with a free three-month subscription to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Detailed information on the new online format, along with registration and participation instructions can be found at https://lclsonline.org/summer-reading-celebration/.
While library facilities are not currently open to the public, participants may still check out books to help complete the Summer Reading challenge by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service. More information on how to place a hold and pick-up items can be found at https://lclsonline.org/curbside-pick-up-instructions/.
Summer reading is a critical component in maintaining academic skills, and helps fight the summer slide where students lose some of their reading and learning gains from the previous school year. Laramie County Library System feels this effort is especially important given disruptions to the school year caused by COVID-19, and hopes that the online format will help members of the community maintain and improve their reading skills.
Contact 307-634-3561 or LaramieCountyLibrary.org for more information on the Summer Reading Challenge.