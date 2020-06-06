CHEYENNE – Beginning Monday, June 8, Laramie County Library will provide access to curbside document printing and a temporary computer center for the community’s use.
The building will remain closed to the general public until Laramie County announces Phase 2 of the Laramie County Recovery Plan and indoor gathering restrictions are eased to at least 100 people, according to a news release.
Space in the temporary computer center is limited in order to maintain social distancing guidelines, and reservations are required for usage. Individuals who have made reservations will be required to check in with security at the library entrance and will be escorted to the temporary computer center.
Reservations are limited to one hour per day, and face coverings are a requirement for all users. The link for reservations and more information on this service can be found at https://lclsonline.org/temporary-computer-center/. For those who are unable to make an online reservation, do not know their library card number or do not have a library card, please call 307-634-3561.
The temporary computer center will be open for reservations beginning Monday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
To utilize the library’s curbside document printing, visit https://lclsonline.org/curbside-document-printing/ and fill out the required form. Black-and-white copies cost 10 cents per page, and color copies cost $1 per page. All printing fees will be charged to users’ library cards and can be paid online or in the library once the building reopens. Individuals will be notified when their documents are ready to be picked up curbside at the library.
Curbside document printing will be available beginning Monday, June 8, from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Curbside pick-up of library materials is also available during these times.
The library in Cheyenne will continue to provide phone call assistance at 307-634-3561. Staff will be available to advise individuals on how to place holds, provide suggestions on what to read next, answer reference questions, assist with research inquiries and connect individuals to other resources within the community. This service is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Visit https://lclsonline.org/ or call 307-634-3561 for updated information.