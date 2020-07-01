*Last updated 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25
As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues, a number of closures, cancellations and postponements have been announced for schools, concerts, sporting events and meetings.
We will be continuously monitoring the situation and updating the list of closures, cancellations, rescheduled events, etc., and other updates as announced. If you have something you would like us to add to this list online, please email it to news@wyomingnews.com. We will work to get it posted for you as quickly as possible.
Government (and other public) facilities and meetings
The Laramie County Library System reopened Thursday, June 25, with restrictions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
- The Library Café, Burns Branch library, Pine Bluffs Branch library and Bookmobile are operating with the following reduced hours and restrictions:
- The Library Café is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will be no indoor seating available, a one-way traffic pattern will be enforced and a limited menu will be provided.
- The Burns Branch library is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
- The Pine Bluffs Branch library is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
- The Bookmobile will be in Albin from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and in Carpenter from 2-3 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays in June, July and August. The Bookmobile will only be providing holds pick-up. Books cannot be checked out from the Bookmobile at this time.
Anyone wishing to use any library facility must adhere to the following restrictions:
- Face coverings will be required for any individual 3 years of age or older wishing to utilize a Laramie County Library System facility.
- Visits to any Laramie County Library facility will be limited to one hour per day per person/group.
- Social distancing measures will be enforced. Furniture, computers and help desks have all been updated or moved in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Review the complete list of restrictions and changes before visiting a library facility at LaramieCountyLibrary.org/covid, or call 307-634-3561 for updated information.
Cheyenne Aquatics Center’s main/rec pool reopened March 26. The center will be available for use Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 1 for lap and fitness swim only. No rec swim.
Rules and procedures:
- 18 years of age and older only.
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Maximum 10 patrons on main at one time, maximum seven patrons on rec at one time.
- There will be one hour in between swim blocks to allow for people to clear out of the facility and for sanitation.
- Patrons will be permitted to use cabanas and locker rooms. The cabanas will be disinfected after each open block of time.
- Patrons are encouraged to sanitize the common-touched surfaces after their individual use. Sanitation wipes will be provided.
- Patrons will be encouraged to come ready to swim and wear clothes over swim attire when leaving.
- Showers will not be available for use. They’ll be made available upon staffing restrictions being lifted and in accordance with local health codes.
Cheyenne Spray Park opened June 1.
Rules and procedures:
- A maximum of 25 people at one time.
- Time blocks will be: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
- The park will be accessed separately using the Spray Park gates to the south of the facility.
- Payment will only be accepted in the form of punch cards.
- Bathrooms will be available for use during the open times and will be disinfected after each open block of time. Patrons are encouraged to sanitize the common touched surfaces.
Cheyenne Ice and Events Center and Miniature Golf Course reopened May 23.
Rules and procedures:
- The miniature golf course reopened May 23 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- The weekly schedule is: Closed Monday and Tuesday, open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Guests will be required to make tee times/reservations in advance by calling 433-0024.
- Groups will be limited to six or less. If a group has more than six, it will be required to split into two groups.
Kiwanis Community House Offices reopened May 26.
Rules and procedures:
- Offices will be open for registrations and rental reservations 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cheyenne Botanic Gardens reopened June 2.
Rules and procedures:
- The Grand Conservatory and Paul Smith Children’s Village will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
- Entrance for visitors to both areas will only be through the Grand Conservatory building.
- To accommodate other visitors, guests are asked to limit their visit to one hour.
- At the Grand Conservatory, only the first floor will be open to the public, and restrooms will be available on that floor.
- There are no drinking fountains available, but water and other beverages are available in the vending machine.
- The Paul Smith Children’s Village classroom will be closed. Wading in the water and using public toys will not be available.
- The gift shop will reopen in July, and public programs will reconvene in the fall.
- Picnic lunches are permitted on the grounds, but visitors are asked to pick up all trash and wipe down tables when leaving.
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has reopened its lobby to customers. New hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The board also requests customers entering the BOPU’s lobby to wear a face covering, maintain at least six feet of social distancing, use the hand sanitizer station before and after visiting, avoid paper exchanges such as cash or checks when possible, have family members stay in the car if possible, do not enter the lobby if they are feeling ill, and if there are more than four people in the lobby at a time, to please wait outside or in their vehicle until a customer leaves the lobby. Public restrooms will also be closed.
- All public meetings or tours scheduled or unscheduled at Cheyenne Fire Rescue Stations and the department’s Training Complex have been cancelled until further notice.
- Cheyenne Transit Authority buses will not run until further notice, however paratransit services will continue running as scheduled.
- Large gravesite services at the city of Cheyenne cemetery complex are suspended and will be conducted the same way they would during inclement weather circumstances.
- Parking garage restrooms are closed to the public.
- Restrooms at city parks are closed to the public.
Health care facilities
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center: Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced June 4 that the hospital’s visitor restrictions will be eased on June 5 due the stabilization of COVID-19 metrics in the community. The visitor policy will continue to be reviewed and modified as needed to ensure the safety and well-being of CRMC patients, visitors, employees and medical staff.
- Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
- All visitors will be screened for travel history, temperature, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or exposure to COVID-19.
- All visitors will be required to wear a cloth (or similar) face mask, and practice proper hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
- One designated visitor is permitted for each patient.
- No visitors under the age of 16 are allowed.
Exceptions to the policy have been made for the following areas:
- NICU: Two parents or guardians are permitted per 24-hour period.
- Pediatric patients under the age of 18: Two parents or guardians can be designated, but only one parent or guardian can visit at a time per 24-hour period.
- End-of-life patients: Two visitors are allowed.
- No visitors are allowed in Behavioral Health Services due to social distancing limitations in this area.
- Additional visitation exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The visitor/patient screening entrance is accessible from the west side of the south parking garage.
The emergency department is open for emergency care 24/7. Entrance to the emergency department is located at the corner of Warren Avenue and 23rd Street.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center: Patients are asked to come alone unless they need assistance from a direct caregiver and/or it is medically necessary. No one under the age of 18 will be permitted in any VA facility or clinic, and visitation is limited. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Events, services and other gatherings
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter's Fur Ball Committee has announced that the 2020 Fur Ball is going "virtual."
There will be a one-week online auction that will begin on July 24 and culminate in a one-hour live broadcast (method to be determined) on July 31.
The Fur Ball Committee has created a matching funds challenge from donations by individuals generously giving the cost of their table or ticket to be used as seed money for this challenge. Proceeds help care for the over 6,000 animals that come through the doors of the Shelter each year. Those who prefer, may use their funds to hold their "spot" for the 2021 Fur Ball. Full or partial refunds may be credited directly to the credit card used to purchase ticket or tables, or by check if purchased via check. Preference may be indicated by emailing bookkeeper@cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has reopened with special hours and accommodations during the ongoing pandemic.
The new museum hours are as follows:
- 1-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with an hour for guests with special needs from noon-1 p.m.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with an hour for guests with special needs from 9-10 a.m.
Guidelines for visitation that patrons must adhere to:
- The museum will follow the county health guidelines for maximum occupancy.
- All visitors must sanitize their hands prior to entering the building.
- No person will be allowed inside without a mask (does not apply to children 2 and younger).
- The museum’s Hole-in-the-Wall Children’s Gallery is currently closed.
- All persons entering the building must maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and others.
- Ticket sales and purchases are by credit/debit card only.
- All visitors must wash their hands after using the restrooms.
- The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation has rescheduled its annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser until June 2021.
All programming and events at Laramie County Library are canceled until further notice.
The Cheyenne Civic Center is closed until further notice, and all shows through July are either canceled or rescheduled. Check www.cheyenneevents.org for details.
- The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is closed to the public until further notice. Animal Control is available by calling 307-635-1453. Please make sure that your pet's collars and tags and microchips are up to date. Officers will do all they can to return animals directly to owners. If you have lost or found a pet, please connect with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter After Hours Lost and Found Hotline at 307-214-4779 or on their Facebook page by the same name. Those who ABSOLUTELY need to surrender an animal should leave a message at 307-632-6655 and an employee working remotely will respond within the day to determine the best course of action. Volunteers who are willing to foster animals are asked to contact Bri Mathewson at bmathewson@caswy.org.
St. Mark's Episcopal Church is closed on Sunday mornings for now. It will be livestreaming both its 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. liturgies. The Facebook and YouTube links are: https://www.facebook.com/stmarkscheyenne/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCretha5Tjk9Ya0fory_Gr3g
The First Presbyterian Church building is closed for meetings and worship. To listen to sermons, go online to firstprescheyenne.org.
- Highlands United Presbyterian Church has decided to suspend its worship services and other gatherings. Any questions should be sent to Rev. McDaniel at rmc81448@gmail.com.
- All Diocese of Cheyenne Masses are canceled (but parish offices will remain open).
- Meals on Wheels buildings are closed to the general public and volunteer drivers until further notice. Meal deliveries will continue using new procedures to limit contact between clients and volunteer drivers.
- All AARP Driver Safety Classes are canceled until July 1.
- All AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation services at all sites are canceled until further notice.
Permanent business closures
- Asher Upstairs, the event venue on the second floor of the Asher Building, is now permanently closed (but will continue to host previously scheduled small, private events through October).
- Arena Training Institute's Cheyenne location at 1906 Thomes Ave. is permanently closed, with hopes of reopening elsewhere when group fitness classes are OK per CDC recommendations.
Military
F.E. Warren AFB leadership announced the transition from HPCON Charlie to HPCON Bravo effective June 1. The base is following all guidelines from the Secretary of Defense and the CDC to keep the risk of infection spread low. Measures requiring six-foot social distancing, face coverings, and staying home if sick or feeling ill are still in place.
Retiree and Veteran access to base has been fully restored.
Gate hours are as follows:
-Gate 1 Hours: 6-8 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. (Open Monday - Friday only)
-Gate 2 Hours: 24/7
-Gate 5 Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Open Monday - Friday only)
For more information, please visit the base website at www.warren.af.mil or the official F.E. Warren Facebook page.