I’m going to be an 11th grader this year, going to Central High School, and I am writing to you concerning the 2020-21 school year.
I hope that we are able to go back to school so we can get the proper education, but it just won’t be the same if we are not able to talk to others, and if we are not able to be involved in sports or other after-school activities. From personal experience, after playing volleyball for the past seven years, I am not allowed to practice or play this year because only a limited amount of students were allowed due to social distancing rules.
Schools in Europe have opened with no restrictions, and everything is going back to normal, and students and teachers have been just fine and not gotten sick. I hope we can do the same thing here, or at least give it a try.