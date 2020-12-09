CHEYENNE – Along with a statewide mask mandate and tighter restrictions on gatherings, the updated health orders announced Monday by Gov. Mark Gordon also prohibit bars and restaurants from serving on site between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting today.
The orders, currently set to last until Jan. 8, will impact the operations of several bars in Cheyenne, some of which stay open until 2 a.m. Kevin Beers, owner of the popular Cadillac Ranch Bar, said learning about the orders was “depressing,” as the late-night venue’s prime hours are usually from 10 o’clock onward.
“This order that’s come out is effectively a closure for us,” Beers said Tuesday. “At least for the short term, we’re not going to be able to be open.”
With the holiday season essentially in full swing, Beers said the bar will keep paying its staff of about 30, many of whom are young and rely on that income, in the coming weeks. The concern for his employees was echoed by Outlaw Saloon owner Curtis Crowton, who said the timing was not ideal for any potential layoffs.
“My goal is to try to pay my staff the best I can and keep them as busy as I can, but talking to some of them yesterday, even if I laid them off and they go on unemployment, they won’t even get a check until after Christmas,” said Crowton, who estimated 50% of the Outlaw’s business happens after 10 p.m.
“So either way, right now, it’s a bad situation for anyone in this industry who’s an employee,” he added.
Crowton was also skeptical of the need for the hours restriction, which resembled ones issued in several other states.
“I’ve got lots of friends in Colorado that have been doing this for months, and it doesn’t seem to be helping them very much at all,” Crowton said. “For us to repeat something that another state seems to have failed at, it’s just disappointing.”
Joe Darling, a longtime bartender at Scooter’s Bar and Package Liquor, was also critical of the hours restriction, stating he couldn’t see the reasoning for it.
“What are you trying to say – that COVID has a curfew now?” Darling said. “I think it’s going to affect us in a very negative way, personally.”
Like the Cadillac Ranch Bar and the Outlaw Saloon, Scooter’s has already taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, as Darling said bar sales have been down substantially in recent months.
“If it wasn’t for the liquor store being up and running, we would’ve been shut down,” he said.
The orders will also extend through Christmas and New Year’s, weeks that normally mark the busiest time of the year at local watering holes.
“With Christmas parties and certainly New Year’s, I think that’s probably one of the concerns the governor had with respect to these larger gatherings of people, and I get it,” Beers said.
Mike Moser, executive director of the Wyoming State Liquor Association, said his group of more than 1,300 retailers was supportive of the statewide mask mandate as a “temporary necessity,” but they didn’t offer their full support for the hours restriction.
“As far as the restricted hours, I can’t really say we support it, but we understand it,” Moser said. “Given the choice of either restrictions or shutting down, I’d certainly pick the former.”
Meanwhile, Chris Brown, executive director of the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association, said his group was supportive of the statewide mask mandate, adding the governor and state health officials are in “an impossible situation.”
“They have to strike a balance between public health and economic health, and we think that they’re doing the best they can in this situation,” Brown said. “You know, any orders on business make it difficult for business to thrive, but nobody alive has dealt with a worldwide pandemic like this.”
Moser and Brown both said they were working on an assistance program for businesses impacted by the early closures. Later on Tuesday, Gordon officially announced the program, a collaboration with the Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Department of Health that will use federal stimulus money to reimburse restaurants and bars.
“We hope to have final details available this week and to start taking applications for relief funding for business owners, who are helping to save lives by reducing their hours,” Gordon said in a statement.
While the timing of the program was not yet finalized, the assistance will likely be welcomed by bar owners across the state. Crowton, who just bought the Outlaw Saloon in September 2019, said he decided to take over the bar because he saw its potential, but the COVID-19 pandemic has upended his plans.
“The first few months, it was profitable,” Crowton said. “This year, I’m at a loss, and there’s no way around it now. The number’s just going to increase over the next three weeks.”