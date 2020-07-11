CHEYENNE – When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Cheyenne’s businesses, office buildings and schools back in March, it tipped off an unexpected period of severe economic downturn.
While many local small businesses were forced to immediately grapple with the sudden loss of revenue, both Laramie County School District 1 and Laramie County Community College have been bracing for impact.
Now, both entities are preparing to pass their annual budgets next week – with the understanding that the full effects of COVID-19 won’t be realized until the school year gets underway.
LCSD1 prepares for major budget shortfall
“For school districts, in particular, we have the advantage of a year’s worth of assessed valuations that will support our budgets,” said Jed Cicarelli, LCSD1’s director of finance, who explained that the state’s K-12 funding is based on the previous year’s tax base and expenditures.
“Unlike local towns, municipalities and state government, we have a little bit of time before the economic crisis and the precipitous decline in mineral resources hits school districts,” said Cicarelli, who added that, for now, the district has a rough idea of what its budget will look like this school year.
The coronavirus-induced financial strain coincides with the ongoing school finance recalibration conversation happening in the Wyoming Legislature. Every five years, Wyoming is required by law to reevaluate how it funds public schools, which, unlike in most states, are largely funded by the state’s mineral revenues.
When oil, gas and coal were booming, that model helped equalize school funding across the state. But now that those industries – and coal, especially – are experiencing decline, policymakers are pressed to consider possible changes to the K-12 funding structure.
During the upcoming 2021 legislative session, lawmakers could vote for drastic changes, which will further complicate next year’s budget.
“A lot of our budget planning (is centered around) how we’ll adapt in the pre-planning phases to prepare ourselves and brace for what will inevitably be a steep cliff going into fiscal year 2022,” Cicarelli said.
There are some areas, however, that could strain the upcoming school year’s budget, which LCSD1’s Board of Trustees is set to pass Monday evening.
Since the state reimburses districts for transportation costs, for instance, the district – which switched to remote learning for about three months – likely won’t recapture all of the money it anticipated getting back this fall.
Further, the personal protective equipment that will be needed to follow the state’s school reopening guidelines, as well as any remote learning materials, modified transportation and food service operations, will also create additional costs. The district intends to use the $4.5 million it received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to cover some of those expenses.
“However, the CARES funding will not cover all the additional expenses the district will incur to provide education during the upcoming year,” Cicarelli said. “We intend to use the CARES funds to address increased (PPE) costs, but we are seeing the demands for those funds grow as we continue work on (reopening plans).”
The district is already preparing for this year – and an even leaner 2022 – by building up its reserves, which state law says cannot exceed 15% of its total state funding amount, to soften the inevitable budget cuts.
“We’ve directed all of our budget officers in the district to curtail their spending and only spend on essential items that would be necessary for the current year’s instruction or preparing for next fall in an effort to build enough of a reserve to help navigate the next few years.”
To date, the district has remained “neutral” on its staffing levels, meaning that if a new position was added, it was offset by eliminating another. Staff salaries and benefits compose 85% of the district’s total budget, but Cicarelli said the district isn’t ready to start making any personnel cuts as it anticipates an austere budget this time next year.
“We really don’t know what it’s going to look like, and it’s hard to build a plan around assumptions and speculation,” said Cicarelli, who added that putting together a budget against the backdrop of both recalibration and COVID-19 “will be one of the biggest challenges” of his career.
LCSD2’s business manager, Misty Gallegos, did not respond to requests for an interview about the rural district’s budget, which is also set for a hearing Monday night.
LCCC’s budget is “hard to plan confidently”
Although the perilous K-12 education finance picture in Wyoming was already the subject of widespread debate before the pandemic, LCCC had been preparing for a relatively healthy 2021 budget.
“Before COVID-19, we were feeling quite good,” said Rick Johnson, vice president of administration and finance, who characterized the downturn in oil and gas, compounded with the pandemic, as “the perfect storm.”
The Wyoming Legislature has already asked all state agencies to write their budgets in anticipation of 10% reductions in state aid – which equates to roughly $2 million in lost revenue for LCCC. That’s on top of LCCC shoring up another unexpected $730,000 for the state’s health insurance reimbursement pool.
The college took another set of financial hits when it shut down the campus for the last half of spring semester to slow the spread of the virus.
It partially reimbursed students living in on-campus housing who were forced to evacuate during the shutdown, which cost about $400,000. It also made the decision not to collect on unpaid students debts during the virus. Moreover, when the college shut down the revenue-generating early education center on campus, it continued to pay staff.
LCCC has already used its first wave of $750,000 in CARES Act funding to pay for student aid, but Johnson said it’s waiting to spend the second wave of that money until it’s clear how much additional money might flow from a separate pot of CARES money, which is controlled by the state.
Johnson is prepared to present the LCCC Board of Trustees with a balanced budget Wednesday evening. However, whatever gets passed then could be amended if the Legislature votes for further changes to the budget.
“It’s one of those budget years where things are changing rapidly – almost on a weekly basis – and it makes it very hard to plan confidently,” Johnson said, referring to the possibility that the Legislature could vote to cut up to 20% of state aid in the coming months.
“We’re kind of bracing for what all this might mean.”
Just like public school districts, personnel costs make up the majority – roughly 71% – of LCCC’s operating budget, and is perhaps the most obvious place to further balance the budget, if needed.
“We haven’t cut anyone or anything yet. … But when you have substantial cuts to make – we’re talking $2.8 million to $3.5 million – it would be very hard to find that much money without impacting employees,” Johnson said. “No one can predict when or if COVID is going away. This environment is fraught with this dynamic activity, and it makes it very hard to predict.”